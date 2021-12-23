Indian Railways Newest Replace: Railways will quickly resume operation of 26 canceled trains in Jodhpur department, see complete record right here

Indian Railways | IRCTC Newest Replace: Indian Railways had canceled and diverted some trains because of doubling paintings in Jodhpur Department. Now it’s been determined to begin the ones trains once more quickly. In step with the previous timetable, a complete of 26 trains will resume operations. As in keeping with experiences, those trains have been previous stopped because of non-interlocking paintings in Merta Highway-Degana railway segment of Jodhpur department. Giving main points, the Railways stated that the trains principally move thru main stations of Rajasthan and MP.Additionally Learn – Indian Railways: Indian Railways loses Rs 26,338 crore, for the primary time in historical past

North Western Railway stated in a remark that 26 trains that have been cancelled, brief terminated and diverted are being re-operated from their beginning stations. Railways stated that the passengers of the teach will now be capable of shuttle in these types of trains from the scheduled dates.

Checklist of canceled trains

Educate quantity 14813, Jodhpur-Bhopal rail provider will perform from 28.12.21. Educate quantity 14814, Bhopal-Jodhpur rail provider will perform from 27.12.21. Educate quantity 14823, Jodhpur-Rewari rail provider will perform from 28.12.21. Educate quantity 14824, Rewari-Jodhpur rail provider will perform from 27.12.21. Educate quantity 22481, Jodhpur-Delhi Sarai rail provider will perform from 28.12.21. Educate quantity 22482, Delhi Sarai-Jodhpur rail provider will perform from 29.12.21. Educate No. 12466, Jodhpur – Indore day by day teach provider from 28.12.21. Educate No. 12465, Indore-Jodhpur day by day teach provider from 27.12.21. Educate quantity 14891, Jodhpur – Hisar day by day teach provider from 28.12.21. Educate No. 14892, Hisar-Jodhpur day by day teach provider from 28.12.21. Educate No. 19719, Jaipur-Suratgarh day by day teach provider from 28.12.21. Educate No. 197220, Suratgarh-Jaipur day by day teach provider from 27.12.21. Educate No. 14853, Varanasi-Jodhpur Rail Provider from 27.12.21 Educate No. 14854, Jodhpur-Varanasi Rail Provider Dated 30.12.21. Educate No. 14863, Varanasi-Jodhpur Educate Provider from 28.12.21. Educate No. 14864, Jodhpur-Varanasi Educate Provider from 28.12.21. Educate No. 14865, Varanasi-Jodhpur Educate Provider from 30.12.21. Educate No. 14866, Jodhpur-Varanasi Educate Provider from 29.12.21. Educate No. 12467, Jaisalmer-Jaipur Educate Provider from 28.12.21 Educate quantity 12468, Jaipur-Jaisalmer teach provider from 28.12.21. Educate No. 22981, Kota-Sriganganagar Rail Provider dated 27.12.21. Educate No. 22982, Shriganganagar-Kota Rail Provider dated 27.12.21. Educate No. 22997, Jhalawar Town-Sriganganagar Educate Provider Date 29.12.21 Sec. Educate No. 22998, Shriganganagar-Jhalawar Town Rail Provider Date 28.12.21 Sec. Educate No. 14887, Rishikesh-Barmer Rail Provider Dated 27.12.21. Educate No. 14888, Barmer – Rishikesh Educate Provider Dated 28.12.21.

