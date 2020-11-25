Indian Railways News: Special trains will run on Bengal, Jharkhand, Varanasi, Bihar, Mumbai routes from December 1, know everything

IRCTC / Indian Railways Special Trains: The Indian Railways has decided to operate 6 special trains for the West Bengal, Dhanbad, Bihar, Varanasi and Mumbai routes in the railways amid the increasing stampede. These trains will run on these routes from December 1, although their booking has not been started yet. Out of these, 2-2 trains will open from Sealdah and Howrah. While one Malda and one train will open from Bhagalpur-Ranchi. Booking of these trains will start from 26 November. Also Read – Indian Railway News: These trains were canceled due to Cyclone Nivar, the route instead of some

Howrah – Dhanbad – Howrah Special Train Also Read – Indian Railway Irctc: Will all trains be closed again from December 1? What is the government’s plan

Train number 02339 Howrah-Dhanbad special train will open from Howrah on the evening of 1st December. On the same day, the train will take you to Dhanbad at 09.40. On the other hand, train number 02340 Dhanbad-Howrah special train will open from Dhanbad on 2 December and will reach Howrah in the morning itself. Also Read – Modi government will give Rs 1,30,000 lakh to every person, schools and colleges will remain closed till 31 December!

Howrah – Mumbai CMMT – Howrah Superfast Special Train

Train number-02321 Howrah-Mumbai CMMT-Howrah Superfast train will open from December 1. This train will leave Howrah station at 11.35 minutes and reach Mumbai on the third day. At the same time, the train number 02322 will leave from Mumbai at 10.15 minutes and will leave Howrah station on the third day. This train will go to Mumbai via Varanasi.

Sealdah – Lalgola – Sealdah Special Train

Train number 03103 Sealdah-Lalgola special train will open from Sealdah station on the evening of December 1 and will land you at 11 am at night. On December 2, train number 03104 will open from Lalgola in the morning and will land you at Sihadah station in a few hours.

Sealdah – Saharsa – Sealdah Special Train

Train number 03169 Sealdah – Saharsa Special train via Purnia will open from Sealdah on December 1 at 8.10 pm, while the next day will leave Saharsa at 12.15 pm. In return, train number 03170 Saharsa-Sealdah Special train via Purnia will leave at 2.50 pm on 2 December and reach Sealdah at 7.20 am the next day

Train number 03163 Sealdah – Saharsa Special train will open from Sealdah at 8.10 pm on the night of December 2 and will land Saharsa at 12.45 pm the next day. At the same time, train number 03164 Saharsa-Sealdah Special train will leave from Saharsa at 2.15 pm and will reach Sealdah at 7.20 am the next day.

Howrah – Dhanbad – Howrah Special Train

Train number 02339 Howrah-Dhanbad Space train will leave from December 1. On the return, train number 02340 Dhanbad-Howrah special train will open from Dhanbad on 2 December and will leave Howrah station at 10.25 am.

Malda Town – Kiul – Malda Town Special Train

Train number 03409 Malda Town-Kiul Special train will open from Malda station on 1 December. It will leave from here at 5.40 am and reach Kiul at 12.50 pm the same day. In return, train number 03410 Kiul-Malda Town will leave from Kiul at 2 pm on December 1 and will land at 8.55 pm.

Bhagalpur – Ranchi – Bhagalpur Special Train

Train number 03404 Bhagalpur-Ranchi special train will leave Bhagalpur station at 7.05 pm on December 1 and will reach Ranchi at 8.30 am the next day. In return, train number 03404 Ranchi-Bhagalpur special train will leave Ranchi at 7.20 pm on December 2 and reach Bhagarpur at 9 am the next day.