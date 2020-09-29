Indian Railways News: Train journey is going to be expensive! Learn what the railway will charge

Indian Railways News: For the redevelopment of stations, railway passengers may have to pay additional train fare from Rs 10 to Rs 35. Sources gave this information Sources said that this is part of the proposal which the Railways is finalizing which will be sent to the cabinet soon for approval. Sources said the usage fee will vary according to the category and it can range from Rs 10 to Rs 35 for AC first class passengers. Also Read – Indian Railways / IRCTC: Railways announced to run three more special trains on these routes, know full information

Railways had earlier clarified that the usage charges would be charged only for stations that are being redeveloped and where the number of passengers is high. It said that out of total seven thousand stations across the country, about 700 to 1000 stations fall in this category. Usage fees are charged at various airports and each city has different rates. Also Read – Special Train for UPSC Prelims Exam 2020: Railways will run special trains in these states for UPSC Prelims Exam, will be operational from this day

A spokesperson of the Ministry of Railways said, “Usage fee is essentially a small amount which is used to increase the facilities of all passengers at railway stations.” The spokesman said that the matter is under consideration and about the amount of usage fee The final decision has not been made yet. He said, “But one thing is certain that these usage charges will be minimal and will not be difficult for the passengers.” Also Read – Rail Roko Agitation: Farmers occupy railway track, 13 pairs of trains suspended, highway may also be disrupted

Railway Board CEO VK Yadav had said in a press conference on 17 September that the railways would not charge usage charges at all seven thousand stations, but ‘for the next five years, it will be charged at larger stations with higher number of passengers.’ It was said that the Center will soon issue a notification regarding usage charges for the stations.

