Indian Railways: Not getting confirmed tickets, don’t get upset, there are still so many seats in the new 80 special train, see the full list

Indian Railways Latest Update: The country has slowly moved towards unlock amid the fast growing cases of Kovid-19. Now where buses and metro trains have been started on one side, Indian Railways have also started running trains slowly in this sequence. Indian Railways (Indian Railway / IRCTC) has started operating 80 new special trains from Friday. Railway Coronavirus has run 230 trains since lockdown and now 80 more trains have been added to this list. If you want to travel somewhere now, you can easily make reservations in these trains.

Right from the beginning of the Corona virus crisis, millions of people trapped in other cities had returned to their homes, but now people are going back again in search of jobs, the biggest problem facing the people is the confirmed ticket of the railway. Let us tell you that if you want to travel anywhere across the country, you can get confirmed tickets in 40 new trains run by the Railways. According to one information, more than half of the seats in these new special trains are still empty.

Check Available seat in these Train List

According to the information received, out of the new trains that the Railways have run, only two trains have been fully filled and more than half the seats in the remaining trains are empty, so that you can easily get a confirmed ticket in these trains. Corona cases are increasing rapidly due to which people are still avoiding traveling, this is also a big reason for the seat being vacant.

Railways will run clone train

Indian Railways is constantly trying to maintain the comfort of passengers in times of Corona crisis. In order to enable passengers to travel without any problems during the Corona period, the Railways has now decided to run a clone train. Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said that if the waiting list on any train is high, then a second train of the main train will also be run, which will be known as Clone Train.