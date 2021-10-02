Indian Railways/Particular Educate Time Desk: Adjustments within the time table of those particular trains, see the whole checklist right here

Indian Railways Particular Educate Time Desk: A complete of seven particular trains had been modified within the arrival and departure timings from a number of stations together with Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction of East Central Railway. On this episode, the schedule of 03306 teach working between Dehri On Sone and Dhanbad has been modified. Allow us to inform you that the rule of thumb of trade of time shall be appropriate from October 1. Allow us to tell that Rajesh Kumar, Leader Public Family members Officer of East Central Railway has shared data on this subject.Additionally Learn – Bharat Bandh / Trains cancel: Many trains canceled because of Bharat Bandh, see complete checklist right here

teach number- 02320 (Agra – Cantt – Kolkata Specific) – Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn. However the arrival of this teach shall be at 06:03 and departure at 06:18.

teach number- 05028 (Gorakhpur-Hatia Specific Particular) – This teach will arrive at Barauni station at 18:15 within the night time and can go away at 18:30.

teach number- 05549 (Jaynagar – Patna Specific Particular) – arrival time of this teach at Hajipur station is 10:25 and departure time at 10:30.

teach number- 04494 (Firozpur Cantt – Agartala Specific) – Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Jn. However the arrival time of this teach shall be 10:52 and the departure time shall be 11:02.

teach number- 03105 (Sealdah-Ballia Specific Particular)- The coming time of this teach at Dighwara station shall be 01:48 and the departure time shall be 01:50.

teach number- 09269 (Porbandar – Motihari Specific Particular) arrival time of this teach at Sagauli Junction is 15:52 and departure at 15:54.

teach number- 03215 (Raxaul-Danapur Specific Particular) arrival time of this teach at Hajipur station shall be 10:50 and departure time at 10:55.

