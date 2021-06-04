Indian Railways Rail Land Construction Authority (RLDA) To Redevelop Charbagh Railway Station Of Lucknow 

The closing date for the RFQ submission for the redevelopment mission is ready as June 24

As part of the Indian Railways’ station redevelopment mission, the national transporter will redevelop the Charbagh railway station of Lucknow, taking it up a railway up-gradation mission. Consistent with a press unencumber shared through the Rail Land Construction Authority, the mission will include the entire transform of the Lucknow Charbagh or LKO (NR) and the Lucknow Junction or LJN (NER) stations, along side the industry land parcel of 12.23-acre. (Additionally Learn: Bids Invited To Rent Land Parcels For Business Construction In Rajasthan )

Consistent with details shared through the statutory body, the railway station will be redeveloped on a Design-Construct-Perform-Finance-Switch or DBFOT model in two stages at a whole price of Rs 556.8 crore. As part of the redevelopment, the Rail Land Construction Authority floated a Request for Qualification (RFQ). On this regard, the pre-bid meeting for the developers was once hung on April 9, 2021, and the closing date for the RFQ submission is ready as June 24, 2021.

The function of the redevelopment mission is to equip the station with state of the art passenger-centric services and products equivalent to an air-concourse, segregation of arrival and departure, foot-over bridges (FOBs), lifts, escalators, conducive services and products for the specially-abled passengers, and plenty of others. The Rail Land Construction Authority stated that the station redevelopment process will include two primary parts:

Station or Necessary Element- this comprises the railway station redevelopment

Station Property Element- this comprises the development of the encompassing railway land for pre-approved industry along with residential development.

The price of the section 1 redevelopment process is estimated at Rs 442.5 crore over 3 years, while the cost of section 2 is expected to incur Rs 114.3 crores over two years.

