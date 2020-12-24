Indian Railways: Railways gave very good news, these special trains will run, no reservation will be needed

Indian Railways: Railways have given very good news, now railway will run trains without reservation. These trains will be fully general coach and tickets for these trains will be available immediately, which will make the journey easier for the passengers. It has been told from the railway that these trains will be different from local trains. It will run between stations from one division to another in the first phase. When this scheme is successful, then they can be run for a limited distance from one division to another. Also Read – IRCTC / Indian Railways: Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express will start from this date, know when to book tickets and …

Railway has also asked for information from all the railway boards regarding this. According to the information, the purpose of the railway behind running unreserved trains is to bring the passengers traveling long distances in reserved trains to the last station quickly. Currently, three to four general coaches are used in reserved trains and passengers have to make reservations to travel in them. Also Read – Indian Railways: These special trains will run from today, knowing so much that you will say – this is amazing

A senior Railway Board official said that mail and express trains are reserved, but due to the general coaches in it, the local passengers also travel, for that the train has to be stopped at small stations. In this way, 90 percent passengers traveling 500 to 1000 kilometers in the said train are upset. They complain that they do not reach the last station quickly. The reason is that it takes five to seven minutes to stop any train at a station and then run, in addition to stoppage time. Also Read – Indian Railways has given very good news to passengers, Corona will run, but these trains will continue …

He said that information was sought in the division regarding passengers traveling on unreserved railway tickets and general coaches being installed in trains, which have been sent. Whatever is being planned to run unreserved trains will be at senior level. Can’t say anything at the Mandal level.