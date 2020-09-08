Indian Railways Record Record During Lockdown, Freight Increases by 10%

Indian Railways has carried about 11 percent more freight in the current month up to September 6 as compared to the same period last year. The income from the railway has also crossed the previous year’s figures. The Railway Ministry said in an official statement that till September 6, Indian Railways carried 1.92 million tonnes of freight. This is 10.41 percent or 18.1 lakh tonnes more than the freight of 1.74 crore tonnes made during the same period last year. During this period, Railways earned Rs 1,836.15 crore from freight, which is Rs 129.68 crore more than Rs 1,706.47 crore in the same period last year. Also Read – Lucknow Metro Updates: Lucknow Metro to run on track again from Monday, tokens to be sanitized with UV rays

According to the statement, by September 6, 2020, the railways carried 81.1 lakh tonnes of coal, 25.9 lakh tonnes of iron ore, 1.2 million tonnes of food grains, 10.3 lakh tonnes of fertilizer and 10.5 lakh tonnes of cement (excluding clinker). Explain that to make the freight movement from Indian Railways attractive, the Railway Ministry is giving many concessions. Also, to improve the freight, the Railways is going to include it in the upcoming zero based timetable.

