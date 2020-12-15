Indian Railways Recruitment: Recruitment exam for 1.4 lakh vacancies of Railways starts today

Indian Railways Recruitment News: Indian Railways through its 21 Railway Recruitment Board Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) is going to start three mega recruitment drive in three phases from December 15. Also Read – IRCTC News: IRCTC sends two crore e-mails to customers amid farmer movement, know what is the matter

More than 2.44 crore candidates will be involved in various cities across the country to fill around 1.4 lakh vacancies in the three-phase mega recruitment drive, which is going to start from December 15 through 21 Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) of Indian Railways. Preparations for conducting the exam between COVID-19 are being done in full swing.

– Computer Based Test (CBT) in the first phase (First Phase) computer based remote and ministerial category (CEN 03/2019) examination will be held from 15 December 20202 to 18 December 2020.

– In the second phase CBT in non-technical category (NTPC – CEN 01/2019) will be held from 28 December 2020 to March 2021.

According to the official release of the Indian Railways, the first phase of the exam will start from December 15, and will start for the next ministerial categories by December 18, 2020. Thereafter, from December 28 to December 2021, for NTPC categories, temporarily from March 2021 and for Level-1 for the third recruitment, temporarily from April 2020 to the end of June, 2021.

During the COVID-19 epidemic, RBs have made extensive preparations for conducting the examination under SOP. It is necessary to ensure social distancing, use of mask, sanitizer, curating shift to conduct the examination in only two shifts per day.

The RRB has also requested the Chief Secretaries of the respective state governments to cooperate with the RRB for the conduct of CBT in a safe and secure manner while ensuring social security.