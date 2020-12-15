Indian Railways released this important information for the students regarding the recruitment examination, you are also a candidate, so please read …

Railway Recruitment News: Indian Railways (Indian Railways) started a bumper recruitment campaign through 21 Recruitment Board Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) from 15 December i.e. from today. In this mega recruitment drive of Railways, more than 2.44 crore candidates will be involved in various cities across the country to fill about 1.4 lakh vacancies. Regarding the recruitment drive, the railway has tweeted and advised to beware of fraudsters in the name of getting jobs. Also Read – IRCTC / Indian Railways: Fog havoc – Indian Railways canceled many trains, see complete LIST

Railways tweeted, 'Railway Recruitment Board examinations have started from today. Among them, you will get a job in Railways only on the basis of honesty, transparency and merit. Candidates are advised to beware of fraudsters in the name of giving jobs in Indian Railways. Dial 182 to complain about such people.

Railway Recruitment Board examinations have started from today, you will get a job in Railways only on the basis of honesty, transparency and merit. Candidates are advised to beware of fraudsters in the name of giving jobs in Indian Railways. Dial 182 to complain about such people. pic.twitter.com/H78fh6S33U – Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) December 15, 2020

Explain that in the first phase (First Phase) computer based Computer Based Test (CBT) remote and ministerial category (CEN 03/2019) examination will be held from 15 December 20202 to 18 December 2020.

– In the second phase CBT in non-technical category (NTPC – CEN 01/2019) will be held from 28 December 2020 to March 2021.

The third phase (CEN RRC 01/2019) examination for CBT Level-1 posts will be held from April to June 2021.

According to the official release of the Indian Railways, the first phase of the exam will start from December 15, and will start for the next ministerial categories by December 18, 2020. Thereafter, from December 28 to December 2021, for NTPC categories, temporarily from March 2021 and for Level-1 for the third recruitment, temporarily from April 2020 to the end of June, 2021.

The RRB has also requested the Chief Secretaries of the respective state governments to cooperate with the RRB for the conduct of CBT in a safe and secure manner while ensuring social security.