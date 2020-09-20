Indian Railways / School Reopen News: With the start of the school-train, these 4 big works will be started in the country from tomorrow in Unlock 4.0

Indian Railways / School Reopen News: A lot is going to change in the country from Monday morning i.e. 21st September. After the corona virus lockdown, India is now in the fourth phase of unlock and September 21 is a special day for this phase. School colleges will be opened across the country from tomorrow and along with this, Indian Railways will also run 40 new trains from tomorrow for the convenience of passengers. A total of four new arrangements will be implemented from tomorrow, including school college and railway. These are all major changes in the Corona period that you need to know. Also Read – IRCTC / Indian Railways: How to book tickets in 20 pairs of cloned trains? What are the guidelines for travel – know everything

Railways will run 40 new special trains: A major change will be seen in the railway from 21 September. This is not a change, but after the lockdown, the railway is now slowly starting to operate trains. Railways had started 80 special trains earlier and now on September 21 i.e. tomorrow it will run 40 more new trains. Let me tell you that if you too are traveling somewhere from your city, you can also book your ticket by visiting the website of Indian Railways. Ticket booking has started for 40 new special trains starting tomorrow.

School colleges will be reopened across the country from Tomorrow: School colleges have been closed all over the country due to Corona virus for more than six months, but now school colleges can be opened from tomorrow. At the moment, classes will not be held as before, but children can go to school with the permission of their parents for counseling. Let us tell you that in the unlock 4.0 guideline, the central government had allowed starting classes of 9th and 12th from September 21. But school colleges will open only those which will be outside the containment zone. To open a school, the school administration has to follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

Let us tell you that most of the states will open school collages from tomorrow, but still students in the national capital will have to wait another 15 days to go to school. Keeping in mind the growing issues of Corona, the Delhi government has decided to keep the school closed till 5 October.

Taj Mahal will be open for Tourists: The Taj Mahal was closed to tourists in view of the threat of Corona, but now it will be reopened from September 21 in Unlock 4. Apart from Taj Mahal, tourists of Agra Fort will also be able to see from tomorrow. However, the number of tourists for both Taj Mahal and Agra Fort will be limited. Only five thousand visitors will be able to go to see the Taj Mahal, while the limit for Agra Fort will be 2500. Tourists need to keep in mind that booking of tickets will be done only through online medium.

Custom Duty: There will be many major changes for importers from tomorrow. The government is going to make a big change in customs duties under the free trade agreement from September 21. Before importing any goods, importers will have to ensure that all the prescribed parameters of import are being fulfilled at the place where the goods are being imported.