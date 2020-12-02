Indian Railways starts zero based timetable: speed of trains will increase, profits of crores will be, know how ..

Railways zero based timetable:Indian Railways has implemented zero-based timetable from 1 December 2020 across the country. Due to the implementation of this timetable, there have been changes in the timing of trains on a large scale. If you too are going for the journey, then check the timing of your train before leaving to see if it has changed. For this check, you can visit the railway website www.indianrail.gov.in or NTES (National Train Inquiry System). Also Read – Such dance happened in the engagement of granddaughter of Gujarat’s ex-minister, now apologizes when video goes viral

Regarding zero-based timetable, Railway Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer VK Yadav said on Tuesday, a "new" zero-based timetable "has been introduced which will make travel time in long distance trains from 30 minutes to six hours The middle will be saved. He also said that after the implementation of this timetable, the speed of trains will also increase. He also said that no stoppage or halt will be overcome, but they will be rationalized. He assured the people that he would not be inconvenienced in any way.

When creating a zero-based timetable time table, it is assumed that there is no train on the track. Each train is given time like a new train. In this way, the running time of all trains is decided one by one. This gives the time for every train to run and stop at any stoppages, care is taken that the train is neither let alone due to any other train nor affects any other train.

Railways have prepared this timetable by getting experts from IIT-Bombay (IIT-Bombay). Work began on this during the nationwide lockdown. With this, the cancellation of trains without demand and reducing the stoppages of some trains will now increase the speed of many trains.

In the new time table, some mail / express trains will also be given the rating of superfast trains. Most of the 10,000 stops which are being closed are of slow-moving passenger trains. For passenger trains in which at least 50 passengers ascend or disembark at a halt station, the stoppage shall not be terminated.

In the new timetable, trains in which less than 50 per cent of the passengers travel throughout the year will be terminated and the passengers of those trains will be given a second train as an alternative. Long distance trains will get stoppages only if a major station falls on the way, otherwise there will be no stoppage for 200 kilometers.

Railways is working on zero-based time table (zero-based timetable) and officials believe that this will increase railway earnings by Rs 1,500 crore annually, without increasing the fare.