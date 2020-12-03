Indian Railways: The timing of many trains opening from Patna has changed, definitely see IRCTC website

Indian Railways: After the increase in the speed of trains due to the release of zero based timetable, the time of complete revolution has been changed from Thursday. This train will now open from Rajendranagar at 7.25 pm. At the same time, there will be a change in the opening and arrival time of six other trains including Rajdhani from Friday. Railways has advised that to avoid trouble, passengers should leave the house only after finding out the time from website IRCTC. Also Read – Mumbai Local News Update: Passengers protest in Mumbai local time changing, know what is the latest situation

The passengers of the 03202 Kurla-Patna special train will benefit the most from the change of trains, its time is being changed from December 6. After this, this train will reach Patna 10 hours before its scheduled time. However, there has been no change in the opening time from Patna. Now this train will open from Lokmanya Tilak Terminal at 14:55 of the day instead of 10:15 of the night and reach Patna at 11:55 of the next day.

The entire revolution train also changed time

Passengers traveling with the entire Kranti Express will now save more than 2 hours. Where this train used to open before Rajendranagar at 5:40 pm, now this train will open at 7:25 pm. At the same time, from Patna Junction, this train will open at 7:45 pm instead of 6:00 pm and will reach Delhi at 7:55 pm.

Capital will reach before time

There has also been a change of 10 minutes in the time of Rajdhani Express, which opens from Friday. Rajdhani Express will open from Rajendra Nagar at 7:10 pm, Patna at 7:30 pm. There has been no change in the time of reaching Delhi. In order to arrive from Delhi, it will reach Patna at 4:50 in the evening instead of 5:40 and reach Rajendra Nagar Terminal at 5:15 in the evening.

Time has also changed for Shramjeevi Express

The Shramjeevi Express will take half an hour less time to reach Delhi. There has been no change in its timing in Patna. Similarly, some changes have also been made in the time of Patna-Howrah Janshatabdi, Patna-Lokmanya Tilak Terminal Express. CPRO Rajesh Kumar said that the speed of trains has increased due to the strengthening of railway tracks. Due to this, some changes have been made in the timetable of trains. Told that the schedule of some more trains is being reviewed. They are also likely to change.

There was also a change in the timing of Farakka Express

02565/02566 Darbhanga New Delhi Special Train, 02557/02558 Muzaffarpur Anand Vihar Special Train, 03483/03484 Farakka Express, 03413/03414 Farakka Express has also been partially changed. CPRO Rajesh Kumar said that before catching the train, passengers will find the time on the railway website, so that they will be able to avoid any kind of trouble.