Indian Railways Ticket Booking: Railways made big changes in ticket reservation rules, know what is the complete update

Indian Railways Ticket Booking New Rules: In order to give relief to the passengers, Indian Railways has made a big change in the reservation of tickets. This new change of railway will start from today. Now with this new step, the railway will be able to get a confirmed berth up to 5 minutes before the departure of the train from any station. The special thing is that the confirmed ticket can be taken from the railway station's ticket counter i.e. offline and online. This facility of the railway will provide special help to those people who have to travel by train in special emergency situations.

More than 120 passengers can get this facility in every train if it is empty. Railways will make two charts of reservation from today. The first chart will be made half an hour before the departure time of the train from the station, while the second chart will be given tickets for the remaining seats up to 5 minutes before the departure of the train from the first chart period.

Explain that due to the epidemic of corona virus infection, the first chart was made 4 hours before the train started before the lockdown period, the second chart was made two hours before. Earlier, tickets for this facility were available from the railway counter, but now they can also be booked online. After the lockdown of Corona, when the trains started running, the Railways made this change.

In view of the convenience of passengers, the railways had decided to start the system of making two charts of trains at least 5 minutes before and up to half an hour before. With this, now the employees checking the tickets in the train will not need to check the ticket.

Let us tell you that all the passenger trains were suspended from March 25 across the country due to the Coronavirus Lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of Corona virus infection. However, from May 1, labor trains were introduced to transport the migrants to their home state. After this, Indian Railways is starting trains in a phased manner.

(Input: agency)