Indian Railways Tickets For Bihar: Do not worry if you have to go from Delhi to Bihar or come from there! Confirmation is available on these trains

Indian Railways News: Amid the ongoing Corona crisis in the country, Indian Railways has been running 80 special trains since September 12. The railway is already operating 230 special trains, in which passengers are required to follow all the guidelines related to Corona to travel. Among the 80 trains for which the Railways have now released, there are trains going to many states including Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Bengaluru. If you have to go to Bihar or come from there and you are having trouble getting confirmed tickets, then we are giving you information about which trains have confirmed tickets in the next 5 days. After this, you can easily travel by taking tickets in these trains. Also Read – Delhi to Bihar-UP Special Train: Relief to the passengers of Delhi, UP and Bihar, Railways started special train for these cities

To get from Delhi to Patna, you can book tickets on the Shramjeevi Express (02392). In this train RAC in 3A category is available on 17, 19 and 20 September. At the same time, you will get confirmed tickets on 21 and 22 September. Talking about Sleeper Class (SL), tickets are available in RAC in this category on September 19, 21 and 22. Second seating (2S) is also available in this train and from 17 to 22 seats are available every day. This train will open from New Delhi railway station at 1.10 am and reach Patna at 7.45 am. Also Read – IRCTC NEET Special Train: Railway gift to candidates, 5 special trains run for 21 people

Apart from this, you can also book tickets in Vikramshila Express (02368). In this train, tickets are available in 3A category on 17,18, 21 and 22 September. Talking about sleeper class, you are getting confirmed tickets in this category on September 21 and 22. There is also a provision of second seating in this train and seats are available from 17 to 22 every day except just 19. This train will open from Anand Vihar railway station at 2.40 am and reach Patna at 6.20 am. Also Read – Indian Railways: Not getting confirmed tickets, don’t bother, there are still so many seats in the new 80 special train, see the full list

Apart from this, seats in the 3A category are also available in the NDLS-DBRG Special Train (02424) from 17 September to 22 September. However, in this train you have to give dynamic fair. This train will open from New Delhi railway station at 4.10 pm and will reach Pataliputra (Patna) station at 4 am.

You can also book tickets in Sampoorna Kranti (02394). In this train, RAC tickets are available in 3A category on 17,18, while on 21 and 22 September you will get confirmed tickets. In the sleeper class of the entire Kranti train, you will get RAC tickets on September 21 and 22. At the same time, talking about second seating, tickets are available in this train from 17 to 22 every day. This train will open from New Delhi at 5.25 pm and will reach Patna at 6.50 am. Tut

At the same time, in the AGTL-NDLS Special Train (02501) to come from Patna to Delhi, you will be able to get tickets in 3A category on 29th of this month only. This train used to run only on Tuesday. The train will run from Pataliputra station at 11 pm and reach New Delhi railway station at 11.40 am in the day. Please tell that the availability of seats in all trains has been reported on the Indian Railways website (IRCTC) at 9:30 am (September 15). Please tell that confirmed ticket is available in the train easily for coming from Bihar next month, if you book now. For more information, you can check the status of seats in trains by visiting the website of IRCTC.