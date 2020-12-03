Indian Railways Today News: Jaipur-Delhi double decker train service also breaks from this date after Tejas.

Double Decker Train News: After the country’s first private train Tejas Express, now Indian Railways has decided to discontinue the double-decker train between Jaipur and Delhi from December 8. . This decision of the Railways has been taken in view of the shortage of passengers in the train. Also Read – Indian Railways: Many trains opening from Patna have changed time, definitely see IRCTC website

According to Lt Shashi Kiran, Deputy General Manager of North Western Railway, Jaipur-Delhi Cantt Double Decker Special Rail Service (Jaipur-Delhi Double Decker Train) is being canceled from December 8 due to the low number of passengers.

This train departs from Jaipur to Delhi at 6 am and opens from Delhi to Jaipur at 5:30 pm. After the lockdown was lifted, this train was restarted from October 10, but it is being closed due to the low number of passengers.

Tejas Express also ceased operations

Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) also canceled the operation of Tejas Express from 23 November. IRCTC had decided to discontinue the operations of Lucknow-Delhi and Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express due to lack of passengers. Tejas Express News resumed operations in October following suspension due to corona virus.

