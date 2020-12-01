Indian Railways Today News: Railway operating 50% trains even during Corona period, Chairman VK Yadav said….

Indian Railways Today News: Even in the midst of the ongoing Corona crisis, the Indian Railways has provided the facility of special trains to the passengers. Indian Railways is currently operating more than 900 mail and express trains as against 1,800 trains. Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav gave this information. He said, “Railways are currently operating 908 trains as compared to 1,800 mail or express trains before lockdown.” He said, “This is 50 percent of the total mail or express trains.” Pair trains are being run on different routes. Also Read – 1 December 2020, these big changes will directly affect your life, see the complete list

Yadav further said that apart from this, 566 train services were operated as festival special trains between October 20 and November 30. He also said that 238 services of Kolkata Metro were started in July, while suburban 843 services started in November. He said that 2,773 Mumbai suburban services are being operated so far.

On freight services, Yadav said that goods trains transported 109.68 million tonnes in November this year, which was 10.96 million tonnes more than the same period last year. He said that the National Transporter received a loading of more than 80.72 lakh tonnes in November, due to which the Railways earned an income of Rs 449.79 crore more than the previous year.

Yadav further said that the Railways loaded 300 racks of automobiles as compared to 160 rakes loaded in November last year, thus registering an increase of 87.5 percent.

(Input: IANS)