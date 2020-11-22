Indian Railways: When will trains for Punjab start, Railways said- Services will start soon but…

Indian Railways: The Railways said on Saturday that it has received information from the Punjab government about the emptying of the tracks to resume operations of goods trains and passenger trains, so train services will be restored in the state soon. Hours before this, farmers protesting against the agricultural laws of the Center had agreed to resume operations of train services. Also Read – Punjab Train Service Update: Train services will be restored in Punjab from this day, farmer unions said – If talks do not take place within 15 days ….

Sources indicated that freight trains and passenger trains would resume operations from Tuesday. The Railway Ministry tweeted, "Railways have received information from the Punjab government to resume operations of goods trains and passenger trains. It has also been told that the tracks are now empty for the operation of trains. '

The ministry said, "Railways will take steps to restore train services in Punjab as soon as possible after completing the necessary maintenance checks and other protocols." Earlier, farmer organizations protesting against the agricultural laws of the Center on Monday It was decided to lift the blockade for passenger trains for 15 days.

However, he had said that if the government failed to find a solution to their issues, they would blockade again. Train services have been suspended in Punjab since September 24 when farmers started the Rail Roko movement against agricultural laws.