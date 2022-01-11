Indian Raiway/IRCTC: Those trains passing thru Bihar shall be canceled from nowadays, the time and direction of those trains modified, see the total record

Indian Raiway/IRCTC: In the course of expanding instances of Corona, the Railways has canceled many trains passing thru Bihar for the following six days, whilst many trains were in part terminated. At the side of this, the Railways has additionally modified the direction of a few lengthy distance trains passing thru those routes. On the other hand, the Railways has stated that the cause of this resolution of canceled trains isn’t the expanding corona an infection, however the technical paintings began on those routes. If truth be told, the paintings of digital interlocking is happening between Patna and Sonpur at Patliputra and Paheleja Ghat stations. This paintings will run from nowadays i.e. from January 11 to January 16. As a result of this, the operation of many trains passing thru this direction has been canceled and the direction of many trains has been modified.Additionally Learn – Railtel Incomes: Regardless of the Corona epidemic, Railtel made super benefit, income higher through 21 %

Railways has canceled those trains

Teach No. 03295 Barauni – Patliputra Passenger – 03291 Patliputra – Patna Passenger

Teach No. 03380 Patna – Barauni Passenger.

Teach No. 05253 Muzaffarpur – Patliputra Passenger – 05254 Patliputra – Muzaffarpur Passenger

Teach No. 05266 Patliputra – Darbhanga Passenger – 05265 Darbhanga – Patliputra Passenger Particular

Teach No. 15549 Jaynagar – Patna Intercity Categorical – 15550 Patna – Jaynagar Intercity Categorical

Teach No. 13205 Saharsa-Patliputra Janhit Categorical-13206 Patliputra-Saharsa Janhit Categorical

Railways has canceled those trains from January 11 to January 16.

Timings of those trains have modified

Teach No. 15515 Raxaul – Danapur Categorical will leave from Raxaul at 08.00 hrs as an alternative of 06.00 hrs.

Teach No. 00108 Muzaffarpur – Manmad parcel particular will go away Muzaffarpur at 12.00 hrs as an alternative of 10.00 hrs.

Teach No. 00110 Muzaffarpur – Sangola Parcel Particular will go away Muzaffarpur at 12.00 hrs as an alternative of 10.00 hrs.

At the side of this, 12141-42 LTT-Patliputra Categorical in part ends at Danapur, 15080 – 79 Gorakhpur-Patliputra Categorical in part ends at Chhapra, 15202-01 Narkatiaganj-Patliputra Intercity Categorical in part ends at Hajipur, 22352-51 Yesvantpur-Patliputra Categorical At Danapur, 22355-56 Patliputra-Chandigarh will run from Danapur.

The direction of those trains has been modified

01665 Rani Kamlapati-Agartala-15548 Lokmanya Tilak Terminal-Raxaul- 12520 Kamakhya-Lokmanya Tilak Terminal will run by way of Patna-Dinkargram-Simaria as an alternative of Patliputra-Hajipur. All over the diversion duration 01665, 15548 and 12520 will prevent at Patna Junction as an alternative of Patliputra.

managed trains

19483 Ahmedabad-Barauni Categorical between Ara-Danapur 10 mins, 19483 Ahmedabad-Barauni between Buxar and Danapur 70 mins, 22450 New Delhi-Guwahati Categorical between Ara-Danapur 35 mins, 14038 New Delhi-Silchar Categorical between Ara-Danapur 35mins, 15549 Jaynagar-Patna Categorical will run between Muzaffarpur-Paheljaghat for 60 mins, 15515 between Raxaul-Danapur Hajipur-Paheljaghat with a keep an eye on of 40 mins.