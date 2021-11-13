Indian Sikh pilgrims will pass to Pakistan for pilgrimage, Pak Prime Fee problems 3,000 visas

New Delhi: Indian Sikh pilgrims will pass to Pakistan for pilgrimage. For this, Pakistan has additionally issued visas. Until now 3,000 visas were issued. The Pakistan Prime Fee mentioned it has issued round 3,000 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims at the eve of the 552nd start anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.Additionally Learn – In Pakistan, a girl inspector made any other girl bare and danced in entrance of everybody, were given this punishment

Visas were issued to pilgrims to return to Pakistan from November 17 to 26 to pay obeisance at more than a few gurdwaras. Pakistan Prime Fee tweeted, "Pakistan Prime Fee for India has issued round 3,000 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims at the eve of 552nd start anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

The Pakistan Prime Fee in India extends heat greetings to the Sikh neighborhood in India and around the globe at the 552nd start anniversary of the founding father of Sikhism. The political bitterness between Indo-Pak has additionally been not easy that Sikhs must be allowed to head on pilgrimage.