Indian soldier martyred in Pakistani firing on LoC, Indian Army is giving a befitting reply

Srinagar: An Indian soldier was killed in firing on Sunday in violation of ceasefire by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. The army said that the ceasefire was violated in Naussera sector and said that our soldiers have given a befitting reply to the firing of the enemies.

In this incident, Naib Subedar Rajwinder Singh was seriously injured and later breathed his last.

In the last few days, ceasefire violation is being done continuously by Pakistan, to which Indian Army is responding promptly. Earlier on Saturday, the Border Security Force (BSF) has detected a tunnel near the fencing on the Indo-Pakistan international border in Jammu. With this, the officials said on Saturday, the force has thwarted the intentions of terrorist groups and drug trafficking gangs trying to infiltrate into India.

He said that recently the Director General of BSF, Rakesh Asthana, has directed the commanders posted on the border to ensure that the anti-infiltration system on the border remains effective and there are no flaws there. During regular patrolling, the BSF jawans of Jammu's Samba sector were suspected when they saw soil being sunk at some places after the rain.