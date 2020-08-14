Indian soldiers fought for 17-20 hours with Chinese army in Galvan valley, ITBP told what happened that night

New Delhi: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has recommended the Gallantry Award to the jawans who braved bravely during the skirmishes with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh between May and June 2020. On the eve of Independence Day, ITBP told the country about the might of the soldiers during the skirmish in the Galvan Valley with the Chinese Army. Also Read – 74th Independence Day Twitter Emoji: Twitter launches special emoji for Independence Day, people love coming …

The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said on Friday over a skirmish with the Chinese army in eastern Ladakh, "ITBP jawans used the shield effectively during the skirmishes and with great might prevent them from encountering a large number of PLA jawans That kept the situation under control. " The ITBP said that showing the highest valor of professional skills, the ITBP soldiers fought shoulder to shoulder and brought back the wounded Indian Army soldiers.

These jawans of Mountaineering Expert Force, ITBP, showed bravery during the standoff between India and China in the Galvan Valley on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) this year starting May 5. On the night of 15 June, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Galvan Valley. There have also been reports of casualties of some Chinese soldiers in the clash, but China has kept silence in this regard so far.

The ITBP said, “During the skirmish with the Chinese troops on the Ladakh border, this soldier not only became a shield, but also fiercely fought the soldiers of the Chinese Army People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and kept the situation under control.”

With this, the ITBP jawans fought shoulder to shoulder and also brought back the wounded soldiers of the army.

The paramilitary said, “These ITBP soldiers fought all night against the Chinese Army. The jawans also responded to the stone pelting done by the PLA. These soldiers fought the Chinese army for about 17 to 20 hours. The special thing is that during this fight at least ITBP soldiers were martyred. “

ITBP said that due to the high altitude training and experience of maneuvers received during the deployment in the Himalayas, its soldiers confronted the PLA soldiers. The paramilitary force has also recommended the Union Home Minister Special Award for 318 ITBP personnel and 40 other Central Police Force personnel fighting against Corona.

ITBP has been at the forefront of the battle of Kovid-19 since January 2020. After bringing people from Wuhan and Italy on behalf of the security force, the largest quarantine center was established in the Chawla camp. Apart from this, ITBP also has the responsibility of managing the 10,000-bed Sardar Patel Kovid Care and Radhaswami Vyas Hospital. ITBP DG S.S. Deswal, 294 ITBP jawans have also been provided with DG testimonials and insignia to confront the Chinese soldiers in Eastern Ladakh with valor and bravery.

ITBP chief S.S. On behalf of Deswal, on the eve of Independence Day, 294 ITBP personnel were also honored with DG Testimonials and Insignia. At the same time, six other jawans have been given DG testimonials and insignia for successful campaigns against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh.