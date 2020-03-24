Indian Streamer Eros Now Creates English Offering With NBC Universal

Eros Now, the streaming arm of Indian movie big Eros Worldwide, is so as to add an English-language layer as a part of a partnership with NBC Universal.

The English observe is a part of the streamer’s soon-to-launch improve Eros Now Prime, which will even embody quick video service Quickie.

The deal, overlaying some 2,000 hours of NBCU content material, implies that exhibits together with “Will & Grace” “Fits,” “New Amsterdam,” “Council of Dads,” and Helen Mirren-starring “Catherine the Nice,” will probably be accessible to Eros Now subscribers in South Asia.

Eros Now has traditionally been a Center India product with penetration and distribution in Tier 2 and Tier three markets, however with Indian-language content material solely. The Eros Now Prime growth will see the platform “serve the worldwide Indian citizen throughout metro cities and past.”

In its monetary outcomes presentation in early March, Eros Worldwide reported that Eros Now had 26.2 million paying subscribers. That was a 65% year-on-year improve.

“With rising concentrate on regional language and native content material to cater to the following billion consumer market, we’re addressing customers who more and more view themselves as ‘international residents’ and aspire to attach with locations, folks, and concepts past their locale. This can affect the persistence of English-language content material, movies, music consumption and networking on social media,” mentioned Rishika Lulla Singh, Chairman & CEO at Eros Digital.

“This deal won’t solely bolster (Eros Now’s) current portfolio of premium content material, nevertheless it additionally ensures that their viewers will be capable of get pleasure from NBCUniversal’s huge catalogue of comedy and drama sequence for a few years to return,” mentioned Belinda Menendez, president & chief income officer, international distribution and worldwide, NBCUniversal.