Indian Wells Masters 2020: How to watch Indian Wells Masters tennis – TV channel, live stream, dates, times, schedule

The Indian Wells Masters, often known as the BNP Paribas Open, has been cancelled amid the rising unfold of coronavirus.

Native public well being officers declared a state of emergency in Coachella Valley, California following a case there and have known as off the celebrated tennis occasion to stop as escalation of the unfold.

When is the Indian Wells Masters?

The event begins on Wednesday 11th March 2020 and runs till Sunday 22nd March 2020.

The place is the Indian Wells Masters held?

The event is held at Indian Wells Tennis Backyard in California, USA.

Indian Wells Masters schedule

We are going to replace this part every day with the upcoming Order of Play so you’ll know precisely when matches will happen.

TBC

How to watch and live stream Indian Wells Masters within the UK

You’ll be able to tune in to watch the entire motion from the Indian Wells Masters live on Amazon Prime Video all through the event.