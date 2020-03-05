Indian Wells Masters 2020: How to watch Indian Wells Masters tennis – TV channel, live stream, dates, times, schedule

The Indian Wells Masters, also referred to as the BNP Paribas Open, returns this month with a stack of world class stars raring to go.

Reigning Males’s Singles champion Dominic Thiem shall be decided to defend his title however faces stern competitors from Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Roger Federer misses out by harm.

World Quantity four Bianca Andreescu is hoping to cling onto her title in a fluid Ladies’s Singles discipline with loads of opponents within the hunt.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces you want to know concerning the 2020 Indian Wells Masters tennis event.

When is the Indian Wells Masters?

The event begins on Wednesday 11th March 2020 and runs till Sunday 22nd March 2020.

The place is the Indian Wells Masters held?

The event is held at Indian Wells Tennis Backyard in California, USA.

Indian Wells Masters schedule

We are going to replace this part every day with the upcoming Order of Play so you’ll know precisely when matches will happen.

TBC

How to watch and live stream Indian Wells Masters within the UK

You may tune in to watch all the motion from the Indian Wells Masters live on Amazon Prime Video all through the event.