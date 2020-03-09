Indian Wells Masters cancelled but could be rescheduled due to coronavirus spread

Indian Wells Masters has turn out to be the newest sporting occasion to succumb to the spread of coronavirus.

The tennis match was due to begin on Wednesday but organisers have moved to cancel the competitors following the recommendation of native well being officers.

A coronavirus case had been recorded within the Coachella Valley area of California the place the match was due to happen.

In an official assertion by match organisers, Dr David Agus, Professor of Medication and Biomedical Engineering on the College of Southern California, stated: “There’s too nice a danger, presently, to the general public well being of the Riverside County space in holding a big gathering of this measurement.

“It’s not within the public curiosity of followers, gamers and neighbouring areas for this match to proceed. All of us have to be part of collectively to shield the group from the coronavirus outbreak.”

In barely brighter information for tennis followers, the match might be performed later within the calendar, but which will require vital reshuffling due to the packed nature of the ATP and WTA excursions in 2020.

Match Director Tommy Haas added: “We’re ready to maintain the match on one other date and can discover choices.”

“We’re very upset that the match is not going to happen, but the well being and security of the local people, followers, gamers, volunteers, sponsors, workers, distributors, and everybody concerned with the occasion is of paramount significance.

The Miami Open is subsequent up on the ATP schedule although it stays to be seen whether or not that match will go forward as scheduled.