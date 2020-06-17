Indiana Jones 5 Screenwriter David Koepp On Why He Left The Sequel

There have been plans for a fifth Indiana Jones movie for years, however these plans have been delayed time and time once more. It appears like we have been two years away from a brand new Indiana Jones movie for the final decade. The issue has clearly been on the screenplay aspect, as discovering the correct journey for the growing old Indy has been troublesome, ensuing within the script passing via a number of completely different palms through the years. David Koepp was each the primary, and the latest, individual given script writing duties, however now Koepp is off the venture for the second time.