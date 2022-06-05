Indiana Jones and Darth Vader arrive at Fortnite with Chapter 3 Season 3: Good Vibes

New area to explore, the return of the bolonchos and animals with which to ride among the novelties.

Last night, Fortnite players took on the events of the Chapter 3 Season 2 finale, Crash, with heavy doses of action in the cockpit of a giant robot and Agent Banana earning a place in our hearts. As usual, the end of the season left the players in a Season 3 that is already here: Buena Onda.

We will be able to explore a new biome, Waterfalls of RealityThe casual style and the good summer atmosphere can be seen in the outdoor shows that its cinematographic trailer has shown, and that has anticipated the return of the bolonchos, touring a great roller coaster. The “Chapter 3 – Season 3 gameplay trailer” confirms the arrival of Indiana Jones and Darth Vaderamong the various novelties.

“The island has become a huge party. Bounce non-stop on Reality Falls, ride creatures, show your bravery on The Flying Ball roller coaster and have fun with the new arsenal, “Fortnite has published in the official statement of Season 3. The Tree of Reality has flourished on the island, forming a new biome: Reality Falls“a lush forest teeming with toadstools, bouncy mushrooms, and purple trees.”

Under the waterfall we will find loot, in addition to being able to shoot out with its geysers. The Tree of Reality has scattered seed pods of Reality, and we can plant them to obtain a sapling of Reality that will grow game after game. By removing the weeds from the shoot we will obtain more and more valuable loot.

The return of the bolonchos It arrives accompanied by some changes, we will be able to mount and hook ourselves to the surfaces. Fortnite will celebrate it with The Flying Ball, a traction that promises “a fun high-flying experience.” Among the improvements, the bolonchos have received more health, it works with batteries and floats in water.

Bolonchos arrive with many improvementsIn addition to bolonchos, we can move on wild animals, jumping over wolves and boars to ride on them. These will allow us to fight on their backs, being able to shoot and throw weapons while staying on our mount. Of course, the new season will also bring new weapons to the island and others that will return.

The stormy condition is another new addition to Chapter 3 Season 3: if we stay in the storm for too long cumulatively, we’ll suffer storm malaise, reducing our health at an increased rate. But the most important thing is that, if you thought to make Obi-Wan Kenobi dance with Darth Vader, you will finally be able to.

