Indiana Jones: its development does not affect that of The Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield

January 13, 2021
1 Min Read

Bethesda’s chief marketing officer, Pete Hines, has said that the director’s job Todd Howard with MachineGames to make the new Indiana Jones it will not affect your main project, which is the direction of Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6.

As part of MachineGames and Bethesda’s announcement that they are working on an Inidiana Jones game, they made it clear that Todd Howard is serving as an executive producer on the project. However, Howard is also the director of The Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield, which they hope will be big company projects.

Responding to a Twitter thread about her performance on multiple Bethesda projects at the same time, Hines has reassured fans of her priorities. “Todd is currently in many Bethesda projects in addition to other things like the Fallout television show” can be read in the aforementioned thread. “His central task remains directing Starfield and TES6, which are not affected by the news.”

