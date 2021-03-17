Indiana Jones movies to relaunch in 4K with Steven Spielberg’s approval

Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark it is about to reach forty springs, a very profitable figure on a commercial level, which Paramount does not intend to miss. With which, by way of celebration and throughout this year, we will receive a new remastering of the saga of the most famous archaeologist of all time.

The Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection is coming to 4K Ultra HD! All 4 films are remastered from 4K scans of the original negatives with extensive visual effects work done to ensure the most pristine & highest quality image, as approved by director Steven Spielberg. Get it June 8! pic.twitter.com/ra5KWISeGZ — Paramount Movies (@ParamountMovies) March 15, 2021

The changes

This new revision will include, as expected, the original tetralogy fully adapted to 4K resolution. Which means that we can enjoy Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Temple of Doom, The Last Crusade Y The kingdom of the crystal Skull in versions adapted to get the most out of the latest generation televisions. In addition, the pack will have more than 7 hours of material related to the creative process of the films. The image treatment has been carried out using the original negatives, which have been scanned taking into account the change to the new sizes. In this sense, it should be noted that, according to Paramount itself, Steven Spielberg gave his personal approval to the result of this new edition. Although the same happened with The Lord of The Rings and Peter Jackson, and we all know how the matter ended.

These new versions also include a audio processing that makes them compatible with Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio. On the other hand, it has also been announced that they will feature a sound remix by Ben Burtt, sound designer at Skywalker Sound.

The new pack, which will be with us on June 8, comes at a most turbulent moment for the franchise, with the fifth installment announced and wrapped in controversy. A project that has already been downloaded to your own Steven Spielberg, who ended up resigning as director in a saga that has always had its expert eye behind the cameras, and that has its fans more concerned about Harrison Ford’s state of form, than about the filming of the fifth installment.