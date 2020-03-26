Indianapolis 500 postponed until Aug. 23 due to coronavirus

The Indianapolis 500, promoted because the sector’s largest single-day carrying event with an estimated crowd topping 350,000, has been postponed until Aug. 23 on account of the coronavirus pandemic, IndyCar talked about on Thursday.
2 hours in the past
Sports activities
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
