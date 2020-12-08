Entertainment

Indians will get COVID-19 vaccine in this only! Know what is the latest update

December 8, 2020
2 Min Read

Covid Vaccine Price: In the midst of the ongoing corona crisis in the country, there has been good news from the government regarding its Coronavirus Vaccine. It has been told by the Ministry of Health that in the next one to two weeks, some candidates of the vaccine may get the license. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi also indicated that the Corona vaccine is coming soon. Also Read – India will get Corona vaccine in next few weeks, Health Ministry gives big update

Let us know that on Wednesday, the expert committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) will consider applications related to the approval of emergency use of different vaccines of Kovid-19 developed by Pfizer, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech. However, how long they will be able to get the license is not known yet.

Amidst all this, people are also eyeing on how much will it cost after the vaccine arrives? According to a report, a contract is going to be signed between the Serum Institute of India and the Central Government to fix the price of Coronavirus Vaccine.

According to a ‘Business Standard’ report, the government has high hopes from the Serum Institute (SII) for the large-scale supply of the Corona vaccine, which on Monday has given a formal application seeking permission to use the emergency use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine ‘Covishiled’. Under the agreement between the government and the Serum Institute, a dose of vaccine can be fixed at Rs 250.

