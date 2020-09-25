India’s China bluntly, not just Pangog .. The process of withdrawal of troops from all places should go on

New Delhi: In the recent military talks, the Chinese military insisted on withdrawing troops from the southern shore of Pangog Lake but the Indian Army said that simultaneous steps should be taken to remove the deadlock at all confrontational points in eastern Ladakh. needed. Government sources told about this on Friday. Also Read – PM Modi to address UNGA tomorrow, will focus on global issues like sustainable development and climate change

Sources said that differences between the Indian and Chinese forces emerged during the talks and contrary views were expressed, but both sides agreed that it is necessary to ensure that tension does not erupt in East Ladakh. He said that the Indian side also told the Chinese delegation that the process of withdrawal of troops from Depsang and all the places of confrontation should go on and it should not be in a selective way but together.

The Chinese side was told that the deadlock started in early May due to the aggressive attitude of the Chinese troops, so they should begin to move away from the conflict zones. The Indian side explicitly told the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China that any daring or aggressive attitude would be dealt with strictly as India is committed to safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

After a skirmish in the Galvan Valley in mid-June, the government gave the army the freedom to respond strictly to any of China's hilarity. Firearms can also be used. In view of the deteriorating situation in Chushul sector, a meeting of the Corps Commander level was held on Monday. Earlier, on the night of 29 and 30 August, Chinese soldiers opened fire in the air. After the incident, India dominated the important 20 peaks on the southern and northern banks of Pangong Lake.

Sources said that the Chinese side was told that the Indian Army would not hesitate to use firearms in exceptional circumstances to protect the territory of its country. During the talks, both sides agreed to make the situation normal. However, the process of retreat of the soldiers did not yield any result. Sources said that to start the process of withdrawing troops, a series of talks is needed.

