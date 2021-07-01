India’s Devendra Jhajharia Betters Personal International Document To Seal Tokyo Paralympic Berth | Different Sports activities Information

India’s biggest Paralympian, javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia, rewrote his personal global report as soon as once more as he punched his price tag for the Tokyo Paralympics right through a countrywide variety trial right here. The 40-year-old, who has received two gold medals within the males’s F-46 class on the Paralympics, despatched the spear to a distance of 65.71m right through the trial right here on Wednesday. With that effort, he now not handiest sealed a place for the Tokyo Paralympics but additionally bettered his personal global report of 63.97m, set on the Rio Video games in 2016.

“Lately on the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, I certified for the Tokyo Paralympics by means of surroundings a brand new global report of 65.71, breaking my older report of 63.97 in a qualifying match.

“This was once imaginable on account of my circle of relatives’s beef up, and the efforts of my trainer Sunil Tanwar and health instructor Lakshya Batra,” Jhajharia tweeted in hindi.

The Tokyo Paralympics slated to start on August 24, will probably be Jhajharia’s 3rd Paralympics. He had received a gold on the 2004 Athens Paralympic Video games, surroundings a brand new global report of 62.15 metres.

He then repeated the feat 12 years later on the 2016 Rio version improving his personal report with a throw of 63.97 metres and changing into the primary Indian to clinch two gold medals on the Paralympics.