India’s Dharamshala Festival Shifts Online With ‘Yalda,’ Asif Kapadia

The ninth version of the Dharamshala Movie Festival goes on-line for the primary time. Its highlights embody the Indian premiere of Massoud Bakhshi’s Sundance grand jury prize winner “Yalda, a Evening for Forgiveness,” and a dialog with Oscar-winner Asif Kapadia (“Amy”).

Nestled within the foothills of the Himalayas, Dharamshala is finest identified internationally because the seat of the Dalai Lama, who has been based mostly there since being exiled from Tibet in 1959. The pageant administrators Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam are filmmakers in their very own proper. Their chronicles of the Tibetan situation like 2005’s “Dreaming Lhasa,” 2010’s “The Solar Behind the Clouds: Tibet’s Wrestle for Freedom” and 2018’s “The Candy Requiem” have acquired appreciable pageant play, together with at Toronto and Manila.

The Dharamshala pageant administrators will probably be in dialog with Kapadia and in addition with Chaitanya Tamhane, director of this 12 months’s Venice and Toronto award-winning title “The Disciple.”

A panel dialogue with filmmakers from South Asia will see producer Shrihari Sathe (“Screwdriver”) in dialog with Pakistan’s Afia Nathanial (“Dukhtar”), Nepal’s Deepak Rauniyar (“White Solar”), India’s Geetu Mohandas (“The Elder One”), Bangladesh’s Mostofa Sarwar Farooki (“Saturday Afternoon”) and Bhutan’s Tashi Gyeltshen (“The Purple Phallus”).

The pageant will current “An Invocation to the Earth,” the brand new quick movie by award-winning Singaporean filmmaker Yeo Siew Hua, Locarno and Golden Horse winner for “A Land Imagined,” accompanied by a dialog with the filmmaker.

Different Indian premieres embody current pageant circuit movies Hao Wu, Weixi Chen and Nameless’ “76 Days,” Gianfranco Rosi’s “Notturno” and Arab and Tarzan Nasser’s Toronto Netpac award winner “Gaza Mon Amour.”

Indian-themed documentaries embody: Rotterdam’s Shiny Future prize-winner “A Rifle and a Bag” by Arya Rothe, Cristina Hanes and Isabella Rinaldi; Krakow pageant winner “Pearl of the Desert” by Pushpendra Singh; and “That Cloud By no means Left,” by Yashaswini Raghunandan.

“Though we have been initially uncertain about taking (the pageant) on-line, now that we’ve taken the plunge, we’re actually excited by the probabilities that this has opened up,” Sarin mentioned. From this 12 months, the pageant is instituting an viewers award for finest first movie amongst Indian shorts. “The net format additionally permits us to program many extra movies than we may usually and we’re thrilled about that.”

In all, the pageant will current greater than 100 options and shorts from 40 international locations, and run Oct. 29-Nov. 4.