India’s Film Bazaar Unveils Coproduction Projects

Film Bazaar, South Asia’s largest co-production market, has revealed 21 eclectic tasks from a number of international locations and in a welter of languages, for its 2021 on-line version.

The chosen filmmakers will pitch their tasks nearly to a curated viewers of Indian and worldwide producers, distributors, pageant programmers, financiers and gross sales brokers at an open pitch session. This 12 months, Film Bazaar has additionally collaborated with the French Embassy in India which will probably be sponsoring the French Institute Award for one market undertaking.

As is the same old case, the tasks are a mixture of pageant favorites and debutants.

From India, Berlinale title “Eeb Allay Ooo!” editor Tanushree Das and Rotterdam title “Nasir” cinematographer Saumyananda Sahi make their directorial debuts with Bengali-language “Baksho Bondi” (aka “How Lengthy Is Tomorrow?”), produced by Naren Chandavarkar (Rotterdam FIPRESCI winner “The Bangle Vendor”); Tamil-language “Bommainayagi” (aka “Queen Doll”) by debutant Shanawaz Nizamudeen, produced by Pa. Ranjith, director of Rajinikanth titles “Kabali” and “Kaala”. They’re joined by: Manipuri language “Eshing” (aka “Water”) from producer/director Haobam Paban Kumar, Asia Pacific Display screen Award winner for “Girl of the Lake”; and English, Gujarati and Hindi language “Ghol” (aka “The Catch”), produced by Dina Dattani (“The Ashram”), directed by Rishi Chandna who made the Berlin-winning brief “Tungrus.”

Indian alternatives additionally embody Arun Fulara’s Kumaoni-language “My House Is In The Hills,” produced by Munish Tewari; Bengali-language “Notun Gur (aka “A New Sweetness”) by Deyali Mukherjee (“Three Auspicious Hours”), produced by Sriram Raja; English, Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil-language “Rasa” from hit filmmaker Anjali Menon (“Bangalore Days”), produced by N.P. Prakash (“Koode”); and Subhadra Mahajan’s English, Hindi and Pahadi-language “Second Likelihood,” from Shyam Bora and Bhaskar Hazarika (Tribeca title “Aamis”).

Additionally from India are Gourab Kumar Mullick’s Hindi-language “Starfruits,” produced by Umesh Vinayak Kulkarni (Busan title “The Properly”) and Samir Sarkar (Rotterdam title “Jonaki”); Marathi-language “The Bookkeeper’s Spouse,” by Director: Bauddhayan Mukherji (“The Violin Participant”), produced by Monalisa Mukherji; director/producer Kivini Shohe’s Nagamese-language “The Form of Tiger,” produced by Bhaskar Jyoti Das; Hindi-language “The Storyteller” by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan (“Tough E book”), produced by Suchhanda Chatterjee and Shubha Shetty; Yudhajit Basu’s Bengali-Khasi, Nepali-language “What We Misplaced In The Hearth,” produced by Prithvijoy Ganguly and Shiv Ok. Kapur; and Franklin Jacob’s Tamil-language “Author,” produced by Aditi Anand (“The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir”).

Worldwide co-productions embody Prantik Basu’s Bengali, English, Hindi-language “Dengue” (India/Netherlands), produced by Jan van der Zanden (Venice and Toronto title “White Solar”); Khasi-language “Ha Lyngkha Bneng” (aka “The Elysian Area,” India/China), by producer/director Pradip Kurbah (Busan Kim Ji-seok award winner for “Market”), co-produced by Xu Jianshang (“Ma Ama”); Paromita Dhar’s Hindi-language “Final Time on Earth (India/France), produced by Yohann Cornu (“Domingo”); and Hindi, Urdu, English, Kashmiri, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali-language “We Are,” (India/Canada) by Onir (“I Am”), co-produced by Anticlock Movies (“Chauranga”) and Shant Joshi (“Porcupine Lake”).

Different South Asian tasks embody Pasang Dawa Sherpa’s “Ne Pasang Kuhiro Pariko Sahar” (aka “A Hidden Story Behind The Mist,” Nepal), produced by Prem Prasad Adhikary; Shanaka Galagoda’s Sinhala-language “Mokada Methada Thaniyama?” (aka “What Are You Doing Right here, Alone?,” Sri Lanka), produced by Prasad Pereira; and Nuhash Humayun’s Bengali-language Locarno Open Doorways undertaking “Shifting Bangladesh” (Bangladesh), produced by Arifur Rahman and Bijon Imtiaz’s Goopy Bagha Productions (“Kingdom of Clay Topics”).

As well as, 5 tasks have been chosen for the market’s works in progress lab. They embody: Konkani-language “Aiz Maka Falea Tuka” (aka “At present Me Tomorrow You”) by Sreejith Karanavar; Marathi-language “Ghaath” (aka “Ambush”) by Chhatrapal Ninawe; Malayalam-language “Paka: The River of Blood” by Nithin Lukose; Hindi-language “Powai” by Kuldip Patel; and Tiwa-language “Sikaisal” by Dr. Bobby Sarma Baruah.

The Bazaar runs Jan. 16-21 and is run by India’s Nationwide Film Improvement Company.