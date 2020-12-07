India’s indigenous corona vaccine arrived! Serum Institute petitioned for emergency use of Kovishield

corona vaccine in India: The Serum Institute of India (SII) has previously applied for emergency use of the Made in India Kovid-19 Vaccine Covishield. SII CEO Adar Poonawala said in a tweet, “As promised, before the end of 2020, Serum Institute India has applied for emergency use permission for the first Made-in-India vaccine cowshield. This will save the lives of countless people and I thank the Government of India and Narendra Modi for their invaluable support. ” Also Read – Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip to get Corona vaccine first in UK: report

Cowshield is a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford and will be produced by SII. Earlier Pfizer became the first company to apply for EUA in India and permission to import vaccine was sought here. The UK and the US are ready for vaccination programs with the Pfizer vaccine.

Significantly, in late November the Serum Institute of India (SII) announced that it would seek emergency use permission for the AstraZeneca Covid 19 vaccine in about two weeks. Poonawala had said that SII is in the process of submitting data to the DCGI for clinical trials and will obtain permission for emergency use.

He added that there would be no delay in the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout, as trials are more than adequate to certify the impact and it will certainly not affect emergency use permits in Europe and in India. According to the report, AstraZeneca is correcting the dose reduction during the trial. He further said, “We have to do trials for 18 candidates. This is how all vaccines go. You have to first establish safety for adults and then study the impact on children. “

On another vaccine Novavax (tie-up with SII), Poonawala said that it is two months behind AstraZeneca and the same procedure will be followed in terms of testing and approval. Poonawal continued, “The third vaccine codegenics is behind it and it will take at least a year to complete the licensing phase. It is starting its first trial in the UK in December, so it will take a year. “

He said that both these vaccines can be stored at a temperature of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius, for which India has a lot of potential.

