General News

India’s ‘Kislay’ Wins Busan Award at Asian Project Market

October 29, 2020
1 Min Read

Busan’s Asian Project Market wrapped up its twenty third version – and its first wholly on-line model – on Wednesday with the awarding of money and in-kind prizes to the highest initiatives.

An adjunct to the Busan Worldwide Movie Competition, the APM operated for 3 days (Oct. 26-28). It  hosted 21 initiatives and 193 movie trade executives who got here collectively for 461 one-on-one conferences.

Organizers concede that the numbers have been down from earlier years when the market was held in bodily kind. However they assert their declare that the APM is the most important funding and co-production market in Asia.

The variety of out there prizes from sponsoring firms and organizations was additionally down, from roughly a dozen in regular years to simply 4 this time.

Busan Award ($15,000 money from Busan Metropolitan Council)
“Commodity” dir. Kislay (India).

CJ Leisure Award ($10,000 financing dedication and first look choice with CJ)
“Tick It” dir. Tran Thanh Huy (Vietnam).

ArteKino Worldwide Prize (EUR6,000 and screening on ARTE web site)
“Who Created Human Beings” dir. Le Binh Giang (Vietnam, Singapore).

MONEFF Award ($20,000 in post-production providers)
“Nowhere To Cover II” dir. Lee Myungse (Korea).

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.