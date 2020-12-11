India’s major achievement in the Corona era – 60 million PPE, 15 crore N-95 masks produced in seven months

new Delhi: Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said on Friday that India had produced more than six crore private safety kits (PPE) and about 15 crore N-95 masks till October. Whereas in March this figure was zero. During a virtual program to release a study by the Institute for Competitiveness, Irani said that more than 20 million PPE and over 40 million N-95 masks have been exported so far from the country. Also Read – Night curfew extended to 1 January in Punjab, indoor celebrations can only be 100 people

The Institute for Competitiveness conducted this study on the success of India's high quality PPE kit importer to become self-reliant. Irani said that despite the immense pressure on the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi favored industry and government officials who were adamant about not relaxing the international technical standards at all.

He said that we took these instructions in such a way that if we tamper with international standards then we will put health workers at risk. Not only this, in the event of lockdown, the production of PPE kit and swab used in testing created five lakh direct jobs.

The study described how India had prepared a domestic network of fabric production and garment manufacturers used in PPE kits within 60 days. At the same time, by July India was in a position to export PPE kits to other countries.