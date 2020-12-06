India’s ‘Milestone’ Wins Best Film at Singapore’s Silver Screen Awards

Indian drama movie “Milestone” (aka “Meel Patthar”) was named the perfect movie at the Silver Screen Awards, the closing occasion of the Singapore Worldwide Film Pageant. The pageant is a cornerstone of the Singapore Media Pageant shopper and trade occasion.

Directed by Ivan Ayr, “Milestone” recounts the foretaste of doom that follows a veteran truck driver when his automobile passes half 1,000,000 kilometers and he’s requested to coach a youthful operator. The movie additionally earned lead actor Suvinder Vicky, the Silver Screen award for finest performer.

It premiered at the Venice pageant in September, in its Horizons part, earlier than occurring to play at the Pingyao and Stockholm festivals. In Singapore it performed within the competitors that’s reserved for first and second options hailing from the Asia area. Ayr made his characteristic debut with the 2018 Delhi crime drama “Soni.”

The prize for finest director went to Dea Kulumbegashvili for “Starting” the characteristic debut of Georgia’s Dea Kulumbegashvili. The movie is the story of a lady within the midst of a circle of crises – private, neighborhood and non secular. It was given an M18 score in Singapore for its depiction of sexual violence.

The pageant was held as a hybrid occasion that included in-person screenings and on-line displays. The Silver Screen Awards had been held as a closed-door digital occasion, however with the complete ceremony recorded. Will probably be made accessible within the week of Dec. 7.

2020 Silver Screen Awards Winners

Asian Function Film Competitors

Best Film “Milestone” dir. Ivan Ayr

Best director Dea Kulumbegashvili for “Starting”

Best efficiency Suvinder Vicky in “Milestone”

Southeast Asian Quick Film Competitors

Best Southeast Asian Quick Film “Tellurian Drama” (Indonesia) Dir. Riar Rizaldi

Particular point out “Crimson Aninsri; Or, Tiptoeing on the Nonetheless Trembling Berlin Wall” (Thailand) Dir. Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke

Youth Jury Prize “The Unseen River” (Giong Tune Khong Nhin Thay) (Vietnam, Laos) Director: Pham Ngoc Lan

Best Singapore Quick Film “Right here is Not There” Dir. Nelson Yeo

Best director Lin Htet Aung for “Property”

Southeast Asian Film Lab

Fellowship Prize “Tropical Rain, Loss of life-Scented Kiss” (Singapore) Dir. Charlotte Hong Bee Her

Most promising mission “Child Jackfruit Child Guava” (Vietnam) Dir. Nong Nhat Quang

Youth Jury & Critics Program

Younger Critic Award Nicole Wong Kar Mun