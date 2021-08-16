India’s remark at the state of affairs in Afghanistan, ‘Safety state of affairs in Kabul could be very dangerous, we’re involved with Sikh, Hindu communities’

India on Afghanistan disaster For the primary time after the Taliban’s profession of Afghanistan, India’s remark has come to the fore. The Indian International Ministry has issued a remark announcing that the safety state of affairs in Kabul has worsened. Except this, the Ministry of Exterior Affairs stated that the federal government is carefully tracking all tendencies in Afghanistan. The ministry stated, “The protection state of affairs in Kabul has deteriorated considerably during the last few days; It’s converting rapid.”Additionally Learn – Afghanistan Disaster: Rashid Khan’s circle of relatives is trapped in Kabul itself, Kevin Pietersen advised his heartache

India stated, "We all know that there are some Indian nationals in Afghanistan who wish to go back and we're involved with them. As well as we're involved with representatives of the Afghan Sikh, Hindu communities; Assist might be equipped to people who wish to depart Afghanistan."

