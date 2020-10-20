India’s research, construction work is critical in dealing with COVID-19: Bill Gates

Bill Gates on Coronavirus: Eminent industrialist and billionaire associated with charitable work, Bill Gates said that India’s R&D work will play an important role in dealing with COVID-19, especially in mass vaccines. Gates, while addressing the ‘Mahachunauti Annual Meeting 2020’, discussed the difficulties faced by the Covid-19 Vaccine. Also Read – Doctor wore tremendous PPE kit on WAR song, Hrithik said – Ye steps to …

The business veteran said that India has been 'very inspiring' as it has made a lot of progress towards improving the health of its people in the last two decades. 'He said, "And now, dealing with Kovid-19, especially on a large scale India's research and manufacturing work will play an important role in vaccines. 'Gates also stressed the need for innovation in identifying infections.

Bill Gates recently noted that India's willingness to play a 'big role' in the manufacture of COVID-19 vaccine and allow it to be supplied to other developing countries has caused this corona epidemic to become global. Level will be an important part of control. Gates had said in a special interview that the epidemic is the 'second biggest thing' the world is facing after the World War. The Gates Foundation is focused on combating this epidemic. Gates had said that once the world has got the vaccine of Kovid-19, it is looking towards India for its mass production.

Let us know that scientists and pharmaceutical companies from all over the world are looking for a vaccine for Coronavirus Pandemic. Corona virus has killed 11 lakh people worldwide and the number of infected has reached 40 million.

