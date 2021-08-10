India’s Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Direct Epic Length Sequence For Netflix

Veteran Indian filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is coming into industry with Netflix. The streamer has signed a deal to provide the director’s long-term hobby undertaking Heeramandi, a sprawling, epic length sequence concerning the courtesans of Lahore in pre-independent, undivided India.

“It’s a sequence about love, betrayal, succession and politics within the kothas via 3 generations of tawaifs, which guarantees Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s trademark better than lifestyles units, multi-faceted characters and soulful compositions,” Netflix stated in a remark.

One in every of Hindi cinema’s maximum a hit filmmakers, Bhansali started his occupation 25 years in the past with Khamoshi: The Musical (1996) and went directly to direct Devdas (2002), which premiered at Cannes and used to be nominated for a BAFTA, in addition to length drama Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018), two of the highest-grossing Indian movies of all time.

“Heeramandi is the most important milestone in my adventure as a filmmaker,” Bhansali stated in a remark. “It’s an bold, grand and all encompassing sequence; subsequently I’m frightened and but fascinated by making it. I’m taking a look ahead to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences in all places the sector.”

Added Monika Shergill, vice president of content material for Netflix in India: “Sanjay Leela Bhansali has created a surprising emblem of cinema which is uniquely his personal, with emotionally charged storytelling, magnificent units and unforgettable characters. We congratulate him on finishing 25 exceptional years and giving masterpieces for generations to cherish. We’re past excited to carry his peculiar inventive imaginative and prescient to storytelling on Netflix. Heeramandi shall be a tale that can intrigue audiences and shipping them into an international of implausible grandeur, good looks and harshness on the identical time.”