India’s success after 35 years, headed by ILO’s governing body

new Delhi: A new chapter has been written in the 100-year relationship between India and the International Labor Organization (ILO). India has assumed the chairmanship of the governing body of the International Labor Organization after 35 years. Labor and Employment Secretary Apoorva Chandra has been elected as the chairman of the governing body of the International Labor Organization for the period from October 2020 to June 2021. This post is of international standard. The governing body is the apex executive body of the ILO which determines the policies, programs, agenda, budget and also performs the task of electing the Director General. Currently, the ILO has 187 members. Also Read – Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli meets RAW chief, ‘controversy’ started

Apoorva Chandra will preside over the upcoming meeting of the Governing Body to be held in November 2020. In Geneva, they will have the opportunity to interact with senior officials and social partners of member countries. It will provide a platform to the participants of transformative initiatives undertaken by the government to overcome the rigidity of the labor market apart from clarifying the intention regarding universalisation of social security to all workers in the organized or unorganized sector. Also Read – India will celebrate ‘Black Day’ in Kashmir on 22 October, in 1947, Pakistan did violence in the valley

Apoorva Chandra is a 1988 batch Maharashtra cadre IAS officer. Apoorva Chandra has worked for more than seven years in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. Chandra has served as Principal Secretary (Industry) in the Government of Maharashtra for four years between 2013 and 2017. Since 1 October 2020, he has held the post of Secretary, Ministry of Labor and Employment. Also Read – Call center scamsters: Indians cheating students in Canada, many more involved