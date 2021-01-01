India’s tenure as a temporary member in the Security Council starts today, France said – get permanent seats

United Nations: India, which has been trying for years to reform the United Nations Security Council, is starting its term as a temporary member of this influential body of the world body for two years on Friday. India will sit on this 15-member Security Council as a temporary member for 2021-21. He has become a temporary member of this council for the eighth time. Also read – IND vs AUS: Labushane said- Smith’s form was affected due to playing fewer Test matches during Kovid period

India, Norway, Kenya, Ireland, and Mexico are joining temporary members such as Estonia, Niger, Saint Vicente, Grenadines, Tunisia and Vietnam on Friday, while China, France, Russia, Britain and the United States are its permanent members. India will preside over the council in August 2021 and in 2022 it will get this opportunity for a month. According to the letters of the English alphabet, the council presides over every member for one month. Also Read – COVID-19 Cases: 20,036 cases of corona registered on first day of new year in India, total figure 1,02,86,710

France has welcomed India on this special occasion. France has said that it demands reform of the UN Security Council. French Ambassador to India Emmanuelle Lenin tweeted, “France welcomes India by joining UNSC for the next 2 years. We look forward to working side by side to uphold international law, fight terrorism, and defend multilateralism. For this we also need to reform the UNSC which gives India a permanent seat in it! ” Also Read – Cold wave continues for the fourth day in North India, Delhi today recorded 1.1 degree temperature

France welcomes India as it joins #UNSC for the next 2 years. We are eager to work side by side to uphold international law, fight terrorism and defend #multilateralism. To this end, we also need a UNSC reform that gives India a permanent seat! pic.twitter.com/v1j6rGAkqb – Emmanuel Lenain (@FranceinIndia) January 1, 2021

On the other hand, India’s permanent representative at the United Nations, TS Tirumurthy said, “Being the largest democratic country… we will promote universal values ​​like democracy, human rights and development”. He said that India’s message would be to ensure that “How do we allow diversity to flourish in the united structure, which is what the United Nations does in many ways.” This is something that India always stands for and will take it to the council. “

He said that India will definitely emphasize the great need of cooperation in the Council which is not due to the lax attitude in decision-making, this subject needs immediate attention. “On the delay in reforming the Security Council, the Indian envoy said this Criticized the lack of progress in the direction and said that hardly anything happened in the last decade.

India was a candidate from the Asia Pacific countries and received 184 votes out of 192 in the election of a temporary member in the Security Council in June.