General News

India’s U-17 Women’s Football Team Coach To Fly Back Home

March 31, 2020
1 Min Read




1 hour in the past
Sports activities

Go away a remark

Swedish coach Thomas Dennerby and compatriot well being coach In accordance with Karlsson will fly once more home on a flight organized by the use of the Swedish govt for his or her voters in India.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment