Indie rogue-lite Skul: The Hero Slayer conquers genre fans and hits sales milestone

If you are fans of the genre rogue-lite, maybe Skul: The Hero Slayer sounds familiar to you. This title, which is now available for PC and Nintendo Switch, presents us with an adventure where pure and simple action goes hand in hand with different play styles. Now, its developers announce that their title has reached a milestone: nothing more and nothing less than 1 million units sold since its launch.

Of course, the aesthetics and proposal of Skul: The Hero Slayer has pleased a good handful of players. In the title, we control a little skeleton with the mission to rescue his king, something that will take him to fight against armies of enemies. However, the protagonist has a special ability: changing his head to transform into a totally different character.

As you can already imagine, a change of such magnitude also means obtaining new powers. In this way, the skeleton can become a projectile-throwing jester, a ferocious werewolf, and even a ghost rider who can blow up your vehicle. There are 100 playable characters, and all of them offer a different style of play and some unique moves.

