Indie sale festival on the PlayStation Store. These are the best offers of up to 90% for PS5 and PS4 games

We are before a new batch of discounts on the PlayStation Store And that translates into several things. The first is that our portfolios begin to tremble, the second is that the sales are tremendously juicy and the third is that we will not be able to resist adding to our library.

Crowd of indies for PS5 and PS4 receive discounts of up to 90% from today, March 9, until next March 24. That’s the time frame you have to decide what to spend on, but don’t worry. We save you that task with this selection of the best prices available. Let’s go there:

Action

The games we recommend

Hunt: Showdown for 13.99 euros. Everything is very beautiful in Louisiana until you realize that its swamps are full of monsters. Join other players to annihilate the creatures of the underworld.

until you realize that its swamps are full of monsters. Join other players to annihilate the creatures of the underworld. Streets Of Rage 4 for 14.99 euros. Slaps, punches, blows to the liver, kidneys and chin. Anything goes to get ahead in one of the best beat’em ups of recent years.

Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition for 14.99 euros. A great alternative to Soulsborne and with this edition you get the enhanced edition for PS5.

Dead Cells for 14.99 euros. It is absolutely hellish the amount of DLC and content that it has the best roguelike in a long time . Each game is different, but the goal is still to get as far as possible.

. Each game is different, but the goal is still to get as far as possible. Hotline Miami Collection for 4.99 euros. Rampant action, meaningless and in which blood stains bathe the stage. The two stark works in a definitive pack.

Other good deals

Chernobylite for 23.99 euros (22.49 euros if you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber)

Carrion for 12.99 euros.

Praey for the Gods por 19,49 euros.

UnMetal for 11.04 euros.

Hellpoint for 13.99 euros (10.49 euros if you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber)

Daymare: 1998 for 10.49 euros (6.99 euros if you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber)

SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE for 12.49 euros.

Furi – Final edition for 6.59 euros.

Valfaris Modo Metal for 12.49 euros (9.99 euros if you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber)

Adventure and Platforms

The games we recommend

Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5 for 25.99 euros. Pure magic and adventure Kena with the Rot , the nice fellow travelers. Thanks to his spiritual powers, he will have to free the forest and the spirits from the torment in which they are trapped.

, the nice fellow travelers. Thanks to his spiritual powers, he will have to free the forest and the spirits from the torment in which they are trapped. OlliOlli World (PS4/PS5) for 23.99 euros. Continuous challenge, fun for a tube. Unmissable appointment for lovers of skateboarding and an excellent tutorial for those who want to enter the world.

The Medium for 32.49 euros. the last work of Bloober Team It is one of those that leaves us trembling. An abandoned asylum and a medium capable of exploring two dimensions make for an intriguing combination.

It is one of those that leaves us trembling. An abandoned asylum and a medium capable of exploring two dimensions make for an intriguing combination. The Long Dark for 8.99 euros. Survive at all costs, no matter what. That will be our task on an island forsaken by the hand of God where humans are hostile, animals ruthless and the cold whips between the mountains.

Psychonauts for 4.39 euros. A genius like few others that was taken out of the hat Double Fine. Tim Schafer’s team shaped Raz Aquato and his awesome mental powers.

Other good deals

Hello Neighbor for 7.49 euros (4.49 euros if you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber)

We Happy Few por 6,99 euros.

Blair Witch for 10.49 euros (8.99 euros if you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber)

Haven for 14.99 euros.

Observer: System Redux por 17,99 euros.

Journey for 7.49 euros.

Aragami: Shadow Edition for 4.99 euros.

Super Meat Boy por 3,19 euros.

The Pedestrian for 8.79 euros.

Far: Lone Sails por 5,24 euros.

RPG and Management

The games we recommend

Subnautica: Below Zero PS4 & PS5 for €20.99 (€17.99 if you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber). So great is this DLC that it has come out as an independent version. Exploring, finding resources and building our own base will be daily tasks in this ocean.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 for 38.99 euros. You should not skimp on expenses if you want to have controlled all dinosaurs . Create a dream theme park and remember not to put tyrannosaurus and diplodocus in the same cage.

. Create a dream theme park and remember not to put tyrannosaurus and diplodocus in the same cage. Hollow Knight: Empty Heart Edition for 7.24 euros. As we eagerly await the arrival of Silksong Now is a good time to introduce ourselves to the game that started it all. A masterpiece, without a doubt.

Now is a good time to introduce ourselves to the game that started it all. A masterpiece, without a doubt. Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night for 15.99 euros. the memories of Konami and its Castlevania they live within the castle walls that we explore in Bloodstained. Good RPG on a huge map.

and its they live within the castle walls that we explore in Bloodstained. Good RPG on a huge map. Frostpunk: Console Edition for 7.49 euros. Freezing temperatures have taken over the planet and our management of a city will be decisive for humanity to survive.

Other good deals

Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition for 21.99 euros.

Terraria for 9.49 euros.

Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition por 5,99 euros.

Salt and Sanctuary por 4,49 euros.

Baldo the Guardian Owls for 14.99 euros.

Nexomon: Extinction for 9.99 euros.

Forager for 7.99 euros.

Shadow Tactics: Game + Theme por 4,99 euros.

Eternal Night for 20,99 euros.

John Wick Hex por 7,99 euros.

Axiom Verge for 5.39 euros.

Puzzles and simulators

The games we recommend

PC Building Simulator for 7.19 euros. It’s not that hard, really. Building our own equipment requires us to use screws, pliers and tools of all kinds. Be that as it may, here you will learn all the necessary steps.

for 7.19 euros. It’s not that hard, really. Building our own equipment requires us to use screws, pliers and tools of all kinds. Be that as it may, here you will learn all the necessary steps. Superliminal for 12.59 euros. playing with the object perspective and stays this title will make your head explode with its puzzles.

and stays this title will make your head explode with its puzzles. Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition for 2.19 euros. Being a surgeon is complicated, you have to have an iron pulse and not make mistakes when cutting. Practically impossible task in this funny simulator.

The Talos Principle for 7.99 euros. Enigmatic like few others, we woke up as an android in a place that it transports us to different eras and increasingly complex puzzles.

and increasingly complex puzzles. The Procession to Calvary for 10.49 euros (9.74 euros if you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber). Humor above all in this proposal that takes us to the most important works of the Renaissance.

Other good deals

Tricky Towers for 5.99 euros.

for 5.99 euros. The Vanishing of Ethan Carter por 2,84 euros.

I Am Bread for 2.59 euros.

for 2.59 euros. Goat Simulator: The GOATY for 5.99 euros (3.59 euros if you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber)

for 5.99 euros (3.59 euros if you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber) Bus Simulator 21 for 39.99 euros.

for 39.99 euros. Plague Inc: Evolved for 5.09 euros.

for 5.09 euros. Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture por 9,99 euros.

The Pillars of the Earth by Ken Follet for 3.99 euros.

for 3.99 euros. Silence for 1.99 euros.

Terror

The games we recommend

Amnesia: Collection for 2.84 euros. Three classics for the price of one. Remember that you play with the lights off, helmets on and both eyes open.

for 2.84 euros. Three classics for the price of one. Remember that you play with the lights off, helmets on and both eyes open. Layers of Fear 2 for 4.99 euros. The play turned out so well for Bloober Team that they repeated the proposal with a sequel that makes us shudder again.

British Horror Bundle for 17.49 euros. here you go Maid of Sker and Don’t Knock Twice , two stories in the first person. The first takes us to a hotel that breathes British folklore, while the second seeks to solve an urban legend.

for 17.49 euros. here you go and , two stories in the first person. The first takes us to a hotel that breathes British folklore, while the second seeks to solve an urban legend. Among the Sleep – Enhanced Edition for 5.24 euros (3.74 euros if you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber). When you are a baby everything is joy, no worries and you will not remember anything. However, from his perspective we can observe tremendous horrors.

for 5.24 euros (3.74 euros if you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber). When you are a baby everything is joy, no worries and you will not remember anything. However, from his perspective we can observe tremendous horrors. HORROR TALES: The Wine for 8.99 euros. An island in the Mediterranean has suffered a pandemic and you must find a bottle of wine that can cure the disease in your loved ones.

Other good deals

More interesting offers



