Indie Sales Acquires Jimmy Keyrouz’s Cannes 2020 Title ‘Damaged Keys’

Indie Sales has acquired Jimmy Keyrouz’s function debut “Damaged Keys,” which was a part of Cannes 2020’s official choice and represented Lebanon within the Oscar race.

“Damaged Keys” is a follow-up of Keyrouz’s brief “Nocturne in Black,” winner of a flurry of worldwide awards, together with the BAFTA Los Angeles Scholar Movie Award.

The film was scored by music composer Gabriel Yared (“The English Affected person”) and produced by Antoun Sehnaoui at Ezekiel Movie Manufacturing, whose credit embrace “The Insult,” “Uncooked” and “Clouds of Sils Maria.”

Set in 2013 in a war-torn village in Islamic-State managed Syria, the movie follows Karim, a pianist who positioned his final hopes in his instrument. When an ISIS soldier destroys his piano, he leaves his house to embark on a harmful journey to seek out the lacking elements he must rebuild his piano.

“Damaged Keys” was partly shot in Mosul, Iraq, within the final Islamic State stronghold. “Again then, the struggle was raging and, like everybody else, I used to be glued to the information, watching all these horrible issues that have been occurring over there,” mentioned Keyrouz, a piano participant himself. “What ISIS was doing was worse than any fiction one may write. However after I heard that music was banned, I used to be shocked. It was so inconceivable, for me, that one thing as stunning and harmless as music may very well be banned,” added the filmmaker.

Indie Sales founder Nicolas Eschbach mentioned, “Keyrouz has delivered a shifting and galvanizing story on the ability of music to withstand tyranny.”

“We have been actually moved to find the movie in instances in any other case very difficult for music and artwork at massive,” mentioned Eschbach.

Indie Sales will host the market premiere of “Damaged Keys” on the upcoming digital European Movie Market. The corporate’s slate additionally consists of Remi Chayé’s Annecy prize-winning animated function “Calamity Jane.”