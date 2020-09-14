Indie Sales Closes Deals For Venice Competition Pic ‘Quo Vadis, Aida?’

Paris-based firm Indie Sales has sealed a flurry of offers on Jasmila Žbanić’s drama “Quo Vadis, Aida?” which world premiered in competitors at Venice and is a part of Toronto’s official choice.

The movie is predicated on actual occasions and is about within the Bosnian summer season of 1995 throughout the Serbian occupation of Srebrenica, declared to be secure zone by the United Nations. Aida works as a translator for the UN peacekeeping job power in command of a camp the place her husband and two sons are being held together with 1000’s of different Bosnian residents. Aida rapidly positive factors entry to essential info she must translate, whereas the Serbian military will get nearer to overtaking the camp.

The movie has been bought to France (Condor Distribution), Italy (Academy Two-Fortunate Pink), Switzerland (Cineworx), Greece (One from the Coronary heart), Denmark (Angel Movies), Czech Republic & Slovakia (Aerofilms), Sweden (Folkets Bio), Germany (Farbfilm), Austria (Polyfilm), Poland (Gutek Movie), Benelux (Cinéart) and Japan (New Choose).

The critically acclaimed film acquired three parallel awards in Venice, together with the Brian Award, Signis Award and Premio Unimed nods.

“We’re very grateful to the Venice Movie Pageant staff for this very profitable and well-organized specific version,” stated Nicolas Eschbach, Indie Sales and Indie Prod CEO and co-founder. “The movie was not solely critically-acclaimed but in addition warmly acquired each by the viewers and the business,” stated Eschbach.

Žbanic beforehand gained the Golden Bear in 2006 along with her debut function “Grbavica,” and had her second function “On The Path” competing at Berlin in 2010. She additionally directed “For These Who Can Inform No Tales” and “Love Island” which performed at main festivals.

“Quo Vadis, Aida?” was produced by Sarajevo-based Deblokada, in co-production with coop99 filmproduktion (Austria), Digital Dice (Romania), N279 (Netherlands), Razor Movie (Germany), Excessive Feelings (Poland), Indie Prod (France), Torden Movie (Norway), TRT (Turkey), ZDF ARTE, ORF and BHRT.